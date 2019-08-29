Rihanna who is already near ubiquitous in the world of haute couture is furthering her fashion empire by teaming up with Amazon Prime.

The pop star’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is linking up with the online retail giant to stream their Fall/Winter 2019 runway show.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage x Fenty Show this year,” Rihanna said in a press release announcing the collaboration. “We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.” Following the live show, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream.

The Amazon Prime Video special will feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in the press release. “The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage x Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat.”

Rihanna also took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting new partnership.

