Often when a couple gets a divorce they go their separate ways and never see each other again, but this month, Sanda “Pepa” Denton, of the legendary hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa put the past aside to attend her ex’s Treach’s wedding.

According to Madame Noire, Sunday, rapper Treach (born Anthony Criss) and his long time girlfriend Cicely Evans, tied the knot in New Jersey, and both his ex wife, and his daughter Egypt were in attendance to cheer him on.

Other high profile guests included Ice-T, his wife Coco and Queen Latifah and Denton was not only gracious at the wedding she even posted pictures of the blended family celebrating at the reception.

“Congratulations to cicely and treach on their nuptials,” she wrote on an Instagram caption. “The wedding was beautiful. It’s always great to catch up with friends.”

Longtime fans and both Pepa and Treach know what a major show of evolution this is given how tumultuous their relationship has been over the years. Denton dated the Naughty by Nature frontman off and on for several years before they were married in 1999. But they ultimately ended up going their separate ways after she accused him of being physically abusive.

In 2008 she even wrote a book, Let’s Talk About Pep, in which she detailed the violence that she endured in their relationship. In 2017, her daughter Egypt, who stars in on Growing Up Hip Hop came across the book, and her feelings about the hurtful revelations in it became a major part of her storyline.

“Somebody tell my ex-wife this old school rat your book is full of lies you press whore,” Treach wrote on Instagram after the episodes began airing. “You sold your soul to a hell hole & put my kids in the middle for ratings.”

But now it appears that the two have not only buried the hatchet but made peace enough to put family first.