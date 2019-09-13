A Black Donald Trump supporter no longer wants to be the president’s “African American,” the term the racist-in-chief used to described the odd-ball-out Republican.

Now Gregory Cheadle apparently got a clue and said he’s leaving the Republican Party because of Trump’s “white superiority complex.”

On Thursday, Cheadle told PBS NewsHour his plans to run in 2020 for a House seat as an independent.

Cheadle’s claim to fame came in 2016 during the presidential campaign when then-candidate Trump called him out as a newfound Black friend during a rally in Redding, California.

“Look at my African American over here. Look at him. Are you the greatest?” Trump chirped about Cheadle.

Well, apparentely Cheadle now sees the light and says that Trump is using Black folks as “political pawns.”

Really, bro?

“President Trump is a rich guy who is mired in white privilege to the extreme,” Cheadle said. “Republicans are too sheepish to call him out on anything and they are afraid of losing their positions and losing any power themselves.”

It’s what we’ve been trying to say all along.

Cheadle said the straw that broke the camel’s back for him was when Trump came for the minority congresswomen dubbed “the squad” who he told to go back to their “filthy” countries and Republicans didn’t speak up against the hate.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump tweeted about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Cheadle said he was also taken aback when Trump attacked Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his city of Baltimore, Maryland, a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

However, Cheadle held his horses and wouldn’t call Trump a racist, saying he wouldn’t go that far to use that term but did say he believes he has a “white superiority complex.”

Cheadle also looks back at that moment when he was picked (like cotton) out of the crowd by Trump and says his view has now changed.