Once again, Donald Trump fired his Twitter fingers and this time he decided to take aim at MSNBC personality Joy-Ann Reid.

According to The Wrap, it is unclear what specifically set the president off, but Trump took to Twitter on Friday asking who Reid was after her guest-host stint on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show All In, where she covered Trump’s recent reference to Vice President Mike Pence as “Mike Pounce.” MSNBC, which usual broadcasts a more liberal point of view, also titled two segments of the show via their website “Air Force: Trump’s money grab is a risk to national security” and “Mike Pence cleans up after Donald Trump in Baltimore.”

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” Trump wrote in tweet. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

It is not surprising that Trump would level off insults at Reid; she is an outspoken critic of the president. Her show AM Joy began trending on Saturday when she stated a poll that found more than half of Americans thought Trump should not be impeached, but she outlined the damning evidence against him.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah reacts to Kamala Harris’ brutal takedown during Democratic Debate

Reid also released a book in June titled “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.” The Wrap reported that on its back cover, it asks readers, “Is Donald Trump running the “longest con” in U.S. history? What will be left of America when he leaves office?”

Trump is obviously not a fan of the MSNBC network and has been known to criticize it’s other hosts like Lawrence O’Donnell. In August, he suggested O’Donnell should sue a source who gave him unverified information about the president’s loans that he had to later retract.