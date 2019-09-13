Trevor Noah has joined the chorus of viewers reacting to last this week’s Democratic presidential debate, and opined to his audience that one of the moderators had essentially “shanked” Sen. Kamala Harris on the issue of criminal justice.

“Things got tense when the moderator shanked Kamala in the yard,” Noah said of ABC News moderator Linsey Davis, who very bluntly pointed out the discrepancies in Harris’ record.

The former California attorney general, has been called out by progressive Democrats for several of her law enforcement policies in the past. But having another Black woman call her to task in such a detailed challenge made a strong impact.

“Senator Harris, you released your plan for that just this week,” Davis said after bringing up people of color and their concerns around criminal justice reform. ”And it does contradict some of your prior positions … You’ve said that you changed on these and other things because you were, quote, ‘swimming against the current,’ and ‘thankfully, the currents have changed,'” Davis halfway through the debate. “But when you had the power, why didn’t you try to effect change then?”

“I didn’t believe in black on black crime until now,” Noah said “That question was hardcore. In fact, it was less of a question and more of just like a public shaming.”

“That’s the face you make when someone walks into the middle of a staff meeting and just starts reading your browser history,” Noah continued, noting the blatant look of disdain on the California Democrat’s face during the takedown.

“Just look at Kamala’s face, it’s like ‘I don’t lock anyone up anymore, but I’m willing to make an exception tonight.’”

Check out the full segment for yourself below.

