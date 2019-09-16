Beyonce will give Frans a look at how she put together her album The Lion King: The Gift during a special on ABC on Monday night.

The singer, songwriter who voiced Lala in Disney’s live-action version of the iconic film will take viewers behind-the-scenes to show what went into creating the film’s companion album that is “steeped in the sounds of Africa.”

In a 30-second teaser, we see seen Bey playing music with 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — who earned her first singer-writer debut credit on the track “Brown-Skinned Girl.”

While The Lion King: The Gift was inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic film, The Lion King, it’s not exactly a soundtrack. Instead, Beyonce describes the project as “a love letter to Africa.”

The 11-tracks include guests like JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, O70 Shake and Jessie Reyez among others. The album also features several African artists including WizKid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi.

Beyonce has described the project as “a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” Beyonce explained during The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts.

The hour-long special will air on Monday at 10pm on ABC.

Check out a sneak peek: