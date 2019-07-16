Beyonce rarely sits down for interviews but she will do just that during The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts tonight on ABC.

During the one-hour special, Beyonce will debut the music video for her latest single “Spirit” and discuss how The Lion King inspired her to create a new album The Lion King: The Gift. She will also address the enduring appeal of The Lion King and why she feels so passionately about the story and the music in the new film.

The album was executive produced by Queen Bey and features JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Blue Ivy Carter.

“The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she says in the clip.

“A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It’s a soundscape. It’s more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

Aside from handling the music from the live-action version of the iconic film, Beyonce lends her voice to Nala, who has a much more prominent role in the new flick than she does in the original.

The film enlisted a long list of A-listers including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard, and Donald Glover to voice the beloved characters we all remember from the animated version that debuted 25 years ago.

Check out a sneak peek:

The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts airs tonight at 9/8c on ABC.