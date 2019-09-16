Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming series Daybreak and it’s a doozy.

The series that stars Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Colin Ford, Cody Kearsley, and Jeanté Godlock will hit the streaming service on October 24.

Peep the synopsis:

High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.

Check out the first official trailer for Daybreak: