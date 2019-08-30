Christina Milian has a lot to smile about.

The actress is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora and she has a starring role in the new Netflix film, Falling Inn Love.

We caught up with the glowing mom-to-be who shares a 9-year-old daughter with The Dream to get all the details about the super sappy rom-com that will give you your fill of cute cliches.

‘After a good 16 -17 hour flight to New Zealand, landing in such a beautiful place is just so worth it. The landscape is beautiful. It’s just like hills and peaks and valleys and trees and they’re known not having poisonous animals,” she said. “They have beaches and one second you’re walking through a rainforest; the next thing you know you’re on black sand and then you look up and you’re at the beach. The sunsets are just gorgeous… It was great. The culture there and the mountains and the people are incredible.”

Check out the official synopsis:

When city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn, she teams up with bighearted contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix and flip it.

Basically, it’s a predictable story set in a gorgeous location full of fun little jokes and eye-rolling romance–exactly what we need to unwind after a long work week.

Check out our full interview with Christina Milian above.

Falling Inn Love is streaming now on Netflix.