Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to a popular mega church in Atlanta.

West who has been holding the services on a mountaintop and at various churches across the country, hosted a surprise service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Word got out that West was preparing his service and lines snaked around the building with parishioners waiting about an hour to get inside, WSBTV reports.

Kanye West held his Sunday Service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia this morning.

His wife Kim Kardashian West said on The View that west is pretty serious about getting right with God.

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself and it was a really personal thing … and it was just friends and family,” Kardashian West said. “And he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

She added, “It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry; they talk about Jesus and God.”

