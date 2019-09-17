The Amber Guyger murder trial jury will stay in Dallas, Judge Tammy Kemp has determined a week before the trial is set to start Sept. 23.

This decision comes after potential jurors were fielded for the case involving the fatal shooting death of Botham Jean by Guyger.

Kemp mandated that potential jurors be questioned to see if the jury pool has been tainted by a barrage of reports about the case, before deciding if the trial would be moved out of Dallas as requested by the defendant’s law team, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Potential jurors underwent a rigorous selection process which included answering a series of written questions and then the prosecutor and defense talked with them more. Jurors were excused for a number of reasons from the jury pool but not for race or gender. Twelve jurors and three alternatives were chosen.

Attorneys have their hands full with the case that has instigated a tense racial dialogue because a white officer killed an unarmed Black man in his own home. Guyger’s team and the prosecution tried to weed out people who may have already had pre-set biases that included being sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement or being pro-police.

Also, anyone who likely was the victim of a home invasion was excluded as well as jurors who sympathized with Guyger who allegedly thought Jean was an intruder in her home, when she actually was on the wrong floor of the complex.

After the questioning, the judge determined the high-profile murder trial needs to stay in the city.

The fired Dallas police Officer Guyger, shot and killed unarmed Botham Jean on Sept. 6 when he answered his apartment door.

Guyger’s legal team pushed to get her trial moved out of Dallas, citing media hysteria as a problem that would prevent the fired cop from receiving a fair trial.