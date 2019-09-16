It looks like 50 Cent is back to bullying reality TV star Lala Kent, reigniting a feud with the 29-year-old who is best known for her stint on Vanderpump Rules.

Fiddy slammed the reality star and suggested she abuses drugs after she appeared on Watch What Happens Live and commented that she “bruised his ego” back in April when she weighed in on the issue her fiancé, Randall Emmett had resolved with the rapper after he claimed he owed him $1 million from an unpaid loan.

After her appearance, 50 Cent posted several videos of her discussing her relationship with Emmett and wrote “Oh this bitch be drunk 4 days straight,” and added, “Then he falls in LOVE with the hoe, and they live drunk and high happily ever after.”

50 Cent trolls an EP who owed him a million dollars and gets his cash

50 Cent must have ruffled her feathers because she took the time to defend her sobriety in a lengthy post n social media on Sunday.

“My sobriety is something I’m proud of and work on everyday. I’ve never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober. I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone. The past couple of days I’ve been slammed to say the very least. People have asked me how I’m maintaining keeping my head up. To me it’s simple — I know Real Life from the illusion of social media. I know what it feels like to have your world crumble. Getting a phone call from your brother saying your dad has passed away… that is earth shattering. Being called names and being falsely accused of things… that is far from earth shattering,” she wrote.

50 Cent tells critics of remixed ‘Power’ theme song to ‘Chill Out’

“My mindset is something I’m grateful for — however I can’t help but think about how many people are taking their own lives, daily, due to cyberbullying. It is imperative that I tell you, you are not by yourself. I see you. I stand by you. I’m on your team. You are loved and make a difference in this world.”