Actress Christina Milian recently made a confession about her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon and now the actor turned media mogul is responding with a confession of his own.

According to E!, last week while on the website’s digital series Just the Sip, Milian revealed that she once hacked into Cannon’s phone just before they broke up in 2005.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages,” the Falling Inn Love actress shared. “I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I’m going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough.”

“We were just so close that I think at that time, I couldn’t deal with the idea that if we ended up breaking up, I wasn’t going to get to see him again,” she continued. “So I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it—not like it would change anything—but part of me was like he was my first love. It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. Right under my roof this is happening? It just kind of blew me away. ”

More tea spilled

On Friday, Cannon shared what many viewed as a response to the Milian revelation during his morning show on Southern California radio station Power 106.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong. I wasn’t cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat,” said Cannon, 38. “We not going to get into the details but I would say the way I believe if, she went through my phone and all that, and back then is what I told her and I will tell her now, but if you go looking for something you gon’ find something.”

“And I’m going to tell you this, if a man, I’ll speak for myself, if I am careless enough to allow myself to get caught then that means I wanted to get caught,” continued. “The word is careless, you know what careless means…I could care less. I was at an age where I didn’t care.”