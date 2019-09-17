Wendy Williams has something to celebrate.

The talk show host who has been battling some pretty major personal issues this year will be holding court on her daily gabfest for at least two more seasons now that it has been renewed through 2022.

Williams shared the good news on the season 11 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Attention, Wendy staff and crew and everybody gather around,” Williams said on the Season 11 premiere, “and you on TV and you here. ‘The Wendy Show’ has been renewed through 2022. I love you!”

Despite the good news, an insider told PageSix that this will likely be the last time the talk show is renewed.

Wendy Williams sets the record straight on her failed marriage: ‘I’m still madly in love with him’

“They don’t have anyone strong enough to replace her. They were back into a corner…She will surely not be coming back beyond the two-season renewal,” a source told PageSix. “This will be her swan song.”

FOX issued a statement confirming the show’s renewal.

“Wendy is family to us, and post-AM news, her program jumpstarts the day in our markets,” Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming at FOX said in a statement. “Plus, she’s got enough wigs to make sure the show never gets stale.”

Wendy Williams admits her husband fathered a daughter outside of marriage

Wendy Williams recently split with her husband, Kevin Hunter, after she discovered he was having an affair and had impregnated his mistress.