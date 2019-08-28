Wendy Williams can endure a lot of things, surviving drug abuse and even relapses, but she admits that she can’t be a third or fourth wheel after learning her soon-to-be-ex husband fathered a baby with his mistress.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams told The New York Times Magazine.

“I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

This is the steaming hot tea everyone’s been waiting for Williams to confirm – that her husband Kevin Hunter did indeed have a baby girl with another woman who has been identified in reports as Sharina Hudson.

But despite Hunter’s “dirty deeds” Williams defended him saying that while everyone wants her to hang him out to dry, she won’t do it, except behind closed doors.

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say. People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t. It bothers me that people say [Williams begins to cry] — it bothers me that people say, “Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together.” That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

In April, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, removed him from her show as executive producer and dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit the embattled couple founded in 2014.

Sounds like Williams had a refuse to lose mentality. We wish her well on her way back to happiness.

The Wendy Williams Show returns for season 11 on Sept. 16.