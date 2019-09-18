The Wendy Williams Show returned on Monday, and as the credits rolled at the end of the premiere episode, the daytime diva took a subtle jab at her estranged husband by updating the line underneath “Executive Producer” to simply read “Just Wendy.”

Wendy Williams fired her ex Kevin Hunter as her manager and EP on the show following their divorce announcement, and as noted by aol.com his name was wiped from the credits last year. At the time, only Williams’ name remained, leaving just “Wendy Williams” as executive producer.

READ MORE: Young M.A. compliments Lil Nas X for controlling his coming out message

Hunter and Williams were married for over 20 years, and she kicked him to the curb after he fathered a child earlier this year with a woman he had reportedly been cheating on Williams with for years.

On Monday’s episode of her show, Williams addressed speculation that her show is ending

“When I’m reading on the blogs that we’re going away, that I can’t handle it and that we’re being cancelled… no, darling! We’re here!” she said to applause. “I love you for watching today, and I’ll see you next time on the one and only ‘Wendy.'”

TheGrio previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons by Fox Television Stations.

“Attention, Wendy staff and crew and everybody gather around,” Williams said on the Season 11 premiere, “and you on TV and you here. ‘The Wendy Show’ has been renewed through 2022. I love you!”

Despite the good news, an insider told PageSix that this will likely be the last time her talk show is renewed.

READ MORE: Ayanna Pressley files impeachment resolution against Brett Kavanaugh

“They don’t have anyone strong enough to replace her. They were back into a corner…She will surely not be coming back beyond the two-season renewal,” a source told PageSix. “This will be her swan song.”

FOX issued a statement confirming the show’s renewal.

“Wendy is family to us, and post-AM news, her program jumpstarts the day in our markets,” Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming at FOX said in a statement. “Plus, she’s got enough wigs to make sure the show never gets stale.”