The father of an Illinois high schooler is defending his son after he was suspended for singing a lyric from rapper Future.

Brandon Porter, claims that his son who attends Washington Community High School in Washington, Ill., misquoted a lyric off Future’s track, “Draco” replacing that word with “AK” in the line, “Draco in my handbag.” According to Porter, a female student overheard his son, whose name was not released, and reported him to school authorities immediately.

“He was leaving class headed to the bus…they came out of one hallway, into another hallway, they all met, leaving going towards the bus…he was singing the song and she felt threatened by the song apparently, but she kept walking towards the bus or what not,” Porter told local station WHOI.

After the student reported him, Porter’s son and his mother were called to the school, where police were awaiting them for questioning. After an investigation, police turned the case over to school officials. Porter says his son was given a six-day suspension (three days in school, and three days out of school), as well as banned from after school functions for the rest of the year.

However, Porter insists his son is innocent.

“At this point, it’s her word over his, since when is her word more credible than his, he didn’t threaten her. What witness does she have? It’s not fair. It’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to him,” told the station.

The school policy says anything that classifies as harassment is subject to “appropriate” action.

In a statement to station WMBD, Porter said, “[My son] didn’t come out and just say, ‘Hey I’m going to do this to this person or do this here at this place.’ You know what I mean? He was singing lyrics.”

