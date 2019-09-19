The women of The Real may still have love for Tamar Braxton but Grammy-nominated singer feels no need to reciprocate following her highly controversial departure from the daytime talk show three years ago.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show Braxton said she has no interest in appearing on The Real because she didn’t want to be seen as a “marketing tool.”

READ MORE: Will Tamar Braxton return to ‘The Real’ as a guest? She will if Loni Love has her way

Loni Love responded to her comments by making clear, as she has done many times in the past, that she and her co-hosts had nothing to do with Braxton being fired form the show.

After the show aired Wednesday, Tamar insinuated in a since-deleted post of a screen shot of a text message from an unknown person that Love pushed for Braxton to get curbed by writing scathing letters to the network.

“So I just found out Lonnie Love was writing letter to get you kicked off the show,” (sic) the mystery person texted Tamar, TooFab reports. “She wrote the network.”

“Lol Lonnie was writing the network on you I’m hearing this story,” the person continued.

Braxton responded, “I told everyone that it was her no one wanted to believe me.” The person on the other end claimed they “got confirmation” on Braxton’s beliefs, saying a “person who wrote and worked for her is spilling all the tea.”

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton finally apologizes to former ‘The Real’ co-hosts over nasty split

The mystery tea spiller also claims Love was “writing letter while you were in surgery,” in 2015 after doctors found blood clots in Braxton’s lungs.

Responding to the “alleged” letters, Braxton wrote, “When the guilt settles🎯…. Lonnie cut the BS!!! Thanks @wendyshow my sister, for having me!!! U may not have an Emmy YET, but the girls are SURELY watching 😩😩😩😂😂😂… anyway, back to my transformation!! 💪🏾💪🏾👑”

Love was quick to jump in the comments section to once again deny Braxton’s allegations.

“Who writes letters? Who sent this? … let’s talk it out,” she wrote, once again inviting Braxton and her Nigerian bae David Adefeso to the show. “Stop going on every other show. You know you want to.. and bring ya man!!! @tamarbraxton,” she added.

Braxton has since deleted her post, but The Shade Room has preserved it on their Instagram account.