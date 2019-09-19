Tamar Braxton recently appeared on an episode of The Wendy Show, and wore Spanx undergarments for outerwear.

During Braxton’s sit-down with the talk show host, she revealed her reason behind her choice of clothing (or lack there of). After Williams inquired about Braxton’s wardrobe, the singer said it would be her “last day wearing Spanx for life,” before going into the inspiration behind her outfit.

“Everybody talking about Hot Girl Summer, I’m lying, I had a Warm Girl Summer with a filter. I’m not doing that no more, I can’t. My stomach is having several seats on my lap. I can’t live my life like this,” Braxton confessed.

She continued, “I gotta feel physically amazing to be mentally amazing and I’m not there… I want to feel amazing no matter what. Here is the thing sis, when you don’t feel physically good, your mental is all jacked up,” Braxton added.

The 42-year-old mother of one to Logan Herbert then stated she is also undergoing a 30-day fitness challenge, and went on to detail the motivation behind it. Braxton also revealed that her decision to partake in the challenge came about just two days prior to the show, and that her current boyfriend, David Adefeso, also planned to be onboard for the challenge as well.

“I challenge myself to become my best self. Period,” Braxton said. “I just got tired of stuffing my stomach in my pants. Why we sitting around here fronting and lying about, ‘I feel amazing,’ you do not feel amazing after you eat burger, pizza, fries and three martinis. Like, I like to eat — don’t judge me — I’m just saying. I just feel like God has a lot in store for me… [and] I want to be mentally ready for it.”