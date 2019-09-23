Shannon Sharpe called Antonio Brown “CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine” after the receiver sent off a series of tweets attacking Sharpe, Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and more.

Brown was released from the Patriots last week after a report stated he sent threatening texts to his second accuser last week. Ahead of Sunday’s football action, Brown announced online he will no longer be playing in the NFL due to his voided contracts and being cut from two teams in less than a month. After thanking the Patriots for the opportunity on Friday, AB called out the others who have had sexual assault allegations but were able to continue in their careers.

In response to his past turmoil being brought back into the spotlight in the since-deleted tweets, Sharpe compared Brown to Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rapper who recently concluded a testimony naming various gang members involved in crimes.

“CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone,” Sharpe wrote alongside an image of AB photoshopped to look like the rapper.

CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnehnVCNBF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

Sharpe would also post a screenshot of a story detailing his investigation, finding his accuser was stalking him and eventually was taken to a psychiatric center before landing in County Jail.

This is in response to @AB84 and all those that want to know my situation from 2010 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GxhZPvV7pz — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

Bleacher Report details Roethlisberger received a suspension of six games in 2010, which was appealed and lowered to four. Robert Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation in February but has yet to receive any punishment from the league.

In Sunday’s tweetstorm, Brown also retweeted a report regarding the Sports Illustrated writer who wrote the story about his second accuser. “System working effectively,” Brown wrote in response.

Brown was released from the Patriots on Friday, voiding the $10 million in guaranteed money, which would include his $9 million signing bonus. Ian Rapaport of NFL.com details the first $5 million of the bonus was to be given to Brown Monday (Sept. 23).