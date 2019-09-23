A substitute teacher at a school in Cobb County, Georgia was fired after categorizing students according to their behavior.

The teacher reportedly put them in groups on two separate lists labeling them either “angels” or “devils”, CBS 46 reports.

The outlet received a tip from an outraged parent whose child fell in the “devil” category at Awtrey Middle School. Students took out the cell phones and took a picture of the teacher’s offensive scribblings.

“And please, if you’re reading this … don’t say how you’re sorry this happened to my son who is a straight A student, comes from a two-parent household and flies planes in his spare time. Instead, think about how you can remove your unconscious bias and racist motives before you step out of your home and engage with anyone who doesn’t look like you,” one parent said in a Facebook post blasting the teacher’s actions.

Some parents told CBS 46 that both sides of the list contained names of children of different races and they didn’t feel racism was the issue.

The substitute teacher, who was covering for a teacher out on medical leave, was reportedly terminated after the list went viral.

A district spokesperson released the following statement:

“A substitute teacher was fired after school administration was made aware that the substitute composed two lists, one titled ‘angels’ and the other titled ‘devils.’ The names of black and white students appeared in both columns. The District doesn’t tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way.”