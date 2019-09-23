Antonio Brown went on a Twitter rant, pointing what he believes to be hypocrisy by the New England Patriots for releasing him, and even calling out the team owner as someone who once battled sexual misconduct charges too.

—Patriots release Antonio Brown after another accusation—

Brown was let go last week after a second woman came forward and accused him of sexual harassment, following an explosive sexual assault claim by his former trainer Brittany Taylor who filed a civil suit.

After his release, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the wide receiver was immediately being courted by other NFL teams willing to pick him up but they wanted “information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation,” according to ESPN.

Brown instead said he’s out of the game altogether.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!” Brown posted on Twitter.

The newest accusation comes from an unnamed woman who alleged that Brown sexually harassed her with unwanted advances and then sent her threatening texts to remain silent, including one with a photo of her children.

According to ESPN, those “intimidating” texts is what got Brown sidelined from the Patriots otherwise he would still be playing.

—Nike drops Antonio Brown amid rape allegations by personal trainer—

In his now deleted tweets, Brown took aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who avoided punishment by the NFL despite getting charged in January with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation for a massage parlor visit.

He also mentioned Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who was accused of sexual assault in 2010 and was only suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.