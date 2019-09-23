A disagreement on President Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” slogan between T.I. and Candace Owens at the Revolt Summit made for an explosive Internet moment, but the rapper believes Owens’ views are “dangerous.”

The self-proclaimed King of the South was a guest on Big Boy’s Neighborhood where he spoke about Owens and said: “I’m not necessarily against her personally but a lot of views and a lot of the rhetoric that she spews is dangerous.”

READ MORE: Teacher fired after students find list labeling kids as ‘angels’ and ‘devils’

“I’m not saying every Black person has to be a Democrat… I’m not speaking on behalf of or in support of the Democratic party or the Republic party. I’m speaking for fair, righteous and decent,” T.I. added. “There’s just certain things that you have to understand you can’t say… I don’t want it to come off in any way disrespectful or it’s a me against her thing. It’s a me against what she’s saying thing—a me against what I feel she’s representing type thing.”

T.I. would also speak about people of color who are Trump supporters, believing their value of the President is “self-serving” and cites the perks of his policy that assist those who are wealthy.

READ MORE: Shannon Sharpe calls Antonio Brown ‘CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine’ for snitching on NFL peers

“If I ever had a decision to make where you can keep these perks if these people stay in office or you may lose the perks, but you’ll have fair representation for the greater good of all, then I’ma go with the fair representation for the greater good of all,” T.I. said.

T.I. and Owens’ verbal spar began when Owens would offer a retort to panel host Jeff Johnson about Trump using racist rhetoric, specifically his campaign slogan, which is believed to be rooted in past decades that were harmful to African-Americans.

“When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about? The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?,” T.I. asked Owens but did not receive an answer.

Also, present on the panel with T.I. and Owens was activist and rapper Killer Mike. Revolt details Mike would enter the debate between T.I. and Owens stating “What y’all are seeing right now are free people arguing over who got the best master.”

Later in the week, Killer Mike would join T.I. on his expediTIously podcast to discuss the panel and political details for the culture.

Additional panelists at the Revolt Summit included activist and co-president of the 2019 Women’s March Tamika Mallory, former spokesperson for the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign Katrina Pierson and Steven Pargett of Dream Defenders.

The full panel can be seen here.