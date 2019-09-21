H&M has responded to the fierce backlash over a young Black child model featured on its site who critics believe is rocking a hot mess of a natural hairstyle.

For many Black women across the world wide web, the screenshot of the young girl with her 4C hair uncombed and her edges not laid was certainly a ghastly site to behold. The image of the model went viral on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, with Black Twitter debating over who was to blame: The parents or H&M?

— H&M under fire after Black woman falsely accused of stealing details humiliating police harassment

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François shared the photo on Instagram, and noted that he sees “situations like this happen time and time again. And it’s got to stop.”

“This beautiful young girl’s #kinky hair appears to have had very little to no attention yet all of her counterparts have clearly sat in front of someone who was more than capable of styling other hair textures,” he wrote.

François said his “heart breaks” at seeing “yet another girl from my community sitting in front of a mirror being ignored by the team around her, left to her own devices because someone didn’t know how to handle her texture.”

But H&M is attempting to pump the breaks on the perceived anti-Black woman narrative by noting that the child’s natural and seemingly inappropriately styled hair was just the look they wanted.

“We are aware of the comments regarding one of our models for H&M Kids. We truly believe that all kids should be allowed to be kids. The school aged kids who model for us come to the photo studio in the afternoon after school and we aim for a natural look which reflects that,” the retail giant said in a statement, per Yahoo.

— H&M launches collection to support LGBTQI+ community with Laverne Cox

A look over the rest of the children featured in the ad might force critics to curb their anger upon noticing, as Jezebel points out, that there is nothing messier about the black girl’s hair than the rest of the children.

One Twitter user noted, “Honestly I was upset after seeing just the black girl.

But then I took my time to check the rest of the kids collection, and they violated every single kid smh.”

Honestly I was upset after seeing just the black girl.

But then I took my time to check the rest of the kids collection, and they violated every single kid 😂😂😂😂smh pic.twitter.com/aCdLSrBTbf — Hotgirlsummer is over💆🏾‍♀️ (@BaiiDa) September 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time H&M has been called out for its racially-charged apparel. TheGrio previously reported on the company being slammed for a controversial ad that involved a little Black boy in a sweatshirt that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” H&M removed discontinued the sale of the shirt and issued an apology.