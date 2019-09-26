NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Both of the superstars confirmed the news on social media by posting snapshots of each other.

“This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20,” J.Lo posted.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” Shakira posted on social media.

Jennifer Lopez seems pretty excited about the announcement. “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi,” she posted.

The 50-year-old Hustlers star is sure to deliver a dynamic performance, but we can’t help but wonder what Cardi B thinks about the news, considering she has been so vocal about her support of Colin Kaepernick.

She and Rihanna reportedly turned down previous offers to perform for the NFL in the past.