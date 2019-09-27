Sade is surely cherishing the day her son came through has sex reassignment surgery stronger and more encouraged by the experience than ever.

The Grammy-winning singer’s son, Izaak Theo Adu, took time out to thank his mom for being his strength as he braved surgery to transition from female to male.

For the last six months, Sade’s 23-year-old on was reportedly in recovery and emerged publicly to give a shout out to his mom by posting a picture hugging her and thanking her for her unwavering support.

“It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!!,” he wrote.

“Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.”

“Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens ♥️ #mumma #lioness #queen#iloveyou.”

Sade shares Adu with reggae music producer Bob Morgan, his father.

In July Adu opened up about enduring sex reassignment surgery in an emotional post on social media.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself “why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end. My dad always says “keep your eyes on the horizon” and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten ☺️ ?? #ftm #trans #transgender #transman#tpoc #tmoc #selfmademan#phalloplasty #thisiswhattranslookslike#yaaaaas,” he posted.