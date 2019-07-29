Sade’s son, Izaak opened up about enduring a sex change operation over the weekend in an emotional post on social media.

The singer’s son is in the process of transitioning from female to male and he shared a photo from the hospital after his most recent procedure.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself “why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end. My dad always says “keep your eyes on the horizon” and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten ☺️ 🤘🏾 #ftm #trans #transgender #transman#tpoc #tmoc #selfmademan#phalloplasty #thisiswhattranslookslike#yaaaaas,” he posted.

Kudos to Izaak for sharing his journey with the world and empowering others to embrace their true selves. It’s also nice to know that he has the support of his parents as he goes through this tough transition.