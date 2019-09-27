Snoop Dogg and the Broadus family are grieving after his grandson reportedly died just 10 days after his birth.

—Snoop Dogg fights tears; brings levity to Nipsey Hussle memorial: “We had the same spirit”—

TMZ is reporting that Snoop and his wife Shante’s oldest son Corde Broadus and his girlfriend birthed a baby birth on September 15. But the infant Kai Love died on September 25.

In one video that was posted, Corde’s daughter is seen kissing the infant swaddled in a blanket being held.

According to reports, the baby was in the neonatal intensive care unit but never made it home. The outlet is reporting that a dry erase board outside of the baby’s room read: “Love + Light” under “Plan for the Day.”

On Thursday, Shante posted a video singing her heart out to the 1970s Dells hit, “The Love We Had Stays On My Mind” and posted confirmation of her grandson’s death:

“To My Fifth G Baby 👶🏽 Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19.”

Clearly she is emotional over the loss of her grandson, which was reportedly Corde’s third child. He has a son Zion and daughter named Eleven.

—‘Pay them girls what they worth!’: Snoop Dogg demands equal pay for U.S. women’s soccer team after World Cup win—