A racist white woman who screamed violent anti-Black slurs saying she wanted to “kill n*ggers” at a CVS has been identified.

The women in a viral video ranting about killing n*ggers has been named as Heather Lynn Patton, Heavy reports.

On the video the woman can clearly be seen and heard spewing hateful threats: “I would kill a n***er but the law says I can’t kill the n***ers. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n***ers they’d all be dead.”

The other woman who recorded the nasty rant replied that the belligerent woman was “on drugs or something.” Patton turned around and replied, “No, I just hate n***ers.”

Patton screamed racist obscenities while at an Eagle Rock CVS in California. She reportedly is a costume designer who has worked on various film and TV projects including The Americans and Rescue Me.

The incident reportedly happened on The incident occurred on September 24 and went viral the next day. Patton can be heard saying n*gger a number of times and shouted “f*ck you n*ggers,” when a man passed by her.

Renee Saldana, who witnessed the racist incident, wrote on Twitter, “This happened yesterday afternoon. I was also there and got video of this woman’s racist rant at CVS in Eagle Rock.”

Saldana said there was nothing obvious that happened that provoked the racist outbursts from Patton.

She added, “There were at least a dozen witnesses and there was more yelling going on inside before the video starts. That woman was freaking out everyone in the store shouting about lynching Black people. There were 2 shoppers who saw her drive up & said she was driving erratically when she parked. When the woman took off after the rant, she was speeding west on Colorado driving on the wrong side of the street. Other frightened customers kept saying, ‘She could kill someone!’”

Saldana said she reported the incident to CVS.

After the social media outcry, the film and TV costume designer Heather Patton issued an apology on her Instagram page and claims she’s been fired.

The LAPD is also reportedly investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

And according to IndieWire, there is an online petition being circulated by fellow costumer and Local 705 member Sarah de Sa Rego, calling for other union members to file complaints against Patton and request her immediate expulsion. De Sa Rego recommends that Patton be cited for violating “Article 11 section 2 ‘action unbecoming of a union member’ as well as ‘actions which reflect to discredit this union and its members.’”