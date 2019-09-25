The federal government is still exploring the Emmett Till case according to a recent report which says the 60-plus-year-old cold case is still open and on the books.

According to Yahoo, the case involving the brutal killing of the teen in 1955 in Mississippi remains open and was listed along with a number of cases being re-investigated on a Justice Department report that was given to Congress.

No new information, however, was given on next steps.

In 2007, the case was closed after authorities said the suspects were dead; a state grand jury didn’t file any new charges.

But in 2017, a book released titled, The Blood of Emmett Till, fingered a key figure in the case who allegedly acknowledged lying about the events that led to the teen’s brutal murder.

Till, who was from Chicago, was in Mississippi visiting family during the summer of 1955 when a gang of white supremacists kidnapped, tortured and killed him for allegedly whistling at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Weeks after Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson published a book about the brutal slaying of Till, he received a call from FBI agents asking about his interview with a key witness, Donham, who acknowledged lying about her interactions with Till.

Not long after that, Tyson said he turned over interview recordings and other research materials for his 2017 book on the 1955 case that shocked the nation and helped build momentum for the civil rights movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.