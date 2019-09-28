Recently rapper T.I. celebrated his 39th birthday and wife Tiny, daughter Heiress, and many more were sure to show their love for the self-proclaimed King of The South, via social media.

On Wednesday (September 25) the Grand Hustle CEO turned 39. Tamika “Tiny” Harris took to her Instagram to show some grown and sexy love to her husband and “Big Daddy.”

“Happy birthday to my husband, my best friend!! Thank you for loving me like no one else can. As I’ve always said u are the man of my dreams. 20 years strong & we loving on each other like we just met. Thank you for being the best you!! You complete me.. celebrating you everyday!! Now eat the [cake] Big Daddy.”

Tiny and Tip’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Heiress Harris, also uploaded some Insta-love in a video photo collage. In the videos, Heiress is heard singing the traditional “Happy Birthday” song, before changing over to an “Old Town Road” remix and version of the popular track.

Singer and close friend of the family, Tamar Braxton, also showed her love to TI on his birthday, uploading a photo of both Tip and Tiny, while applauding the rapper for being a strong example of a husband.

“Happy birthday to @troubleman31! we fall out and fight like true blood because we are. Because you love my eternal sister @majorgirl with every fiber of your being!!! And u know we share the same feeling no matter what!!! You and my Precious made sure that bond was never tainted and I’ll forever look up to you and love y’all because y’all make it through whatever, whomever, whatever…. the TRUE meaning of marriage and friendship,” the singer said.

Braxton continued, “No matter come what may, we are bonded for life!!! May you have everything I told u i have seen a few weeks ago, it was truly GREATNESS and i told u that… May that be and much more and your year around the sun this year is just like all of your visions!!! I love y’all (heart emoji’s) thank you for loving my sister Love Tiny since day 1!!! Periodt!”

Happy belated birthday, T.I!