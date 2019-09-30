Kanye West has flickered back and forth with fans about the release of an upcoming album that has yet to materialize.

But according to Billboard.com, over the weekend West did pop-up in Manhattan for “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” stop at United Palace in the Washington Heights area, which reportedly was one of three tour stops for his popular gospel experience as well as a Friday stop in Detroit.

This time, however, it’s reported that the experience included a preview of his ninth album during the mini-tour and by Sunday evening visuals from the jamboree started circulating online.

Even though West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West teased a track list for the new album on her Twitter account at the end of August, the album didn’t drop as expected but there were teasers played during the experience.

“New York City is definitely one of my hometowns,” West told the crowd. “I wasn’t fully saved during Coachella. I came to know the truth and joy of Jesus. This album is an expression of the gospel.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time ‘Ye has done this. Last November West’s camp teased the release of another religion themed project called ‘Yandhi’ that never happened. New York Times journalist Joe Coscarelli was amongst the voices of insiders who tried to warn us this was another false start.

Still he let fans know that the cuts are coming and played a select few including “Beauty From Ashes,” Billboard reports.

During the listening session, he also played tracks “Follow God,” petitioning fans to follow his lead to the Lord, and “On God” produced by rapper Pi’erre Bourne.

The album, Billboard reports, has 10 tracks and is 35 minutes long in its entirety. West also enlists jazz saxophonist Kenny G on “Use This Gospel.