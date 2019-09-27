UPDATE: Friday afternoon tickets were released for a mysterious Kanye West experience just hours before the advertised 6:30 pm ET showtime. A rep for West says the Jesus Is King album is coming at 8 pm. The story is still developing.

Looks like Kanye West has once again set his fans up for disappointment, as it’s now confirmed that his highly anticipated Jesus Is King album isn’t dropping today after all.

According to the Chicago Tribune, die-hard Yeezy enthusiasts, “waited until midnight and beyond, checking Spotify and Apple Music, neurotically refreshing Twitter, Instagram and his website.”

But even though every other September 27th album was posted shortly after midnight eastern time, Jesus Is King was very conspicuously missing from the line ups.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time ‘Ye has done this. Last November West’s camp teased the release of another religion themed project called ‘Yandhi’ that never happened. And this week New York Times journalist Joe Coscarelli was amongst the voices of insiders who tried to warn us this was another false start.

But when he shared that sources believed this album was going to be another no-show, tweeting, “it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday,” — seemingly in response, Kim Kardashian posted a picture of her adorable son Saint throwing up the deuces, along with the caption, “2 more days Jesus is King.”

Her endorsement gave people a renewed sense of faith in the project and she continued to post on social media up until the last possible moment. But shortly after midnight eastern standard time, Twitter began doing what it does best and held a roast.

Below are some of our favorites (so far).

How Kanye is sleeping knowing he didn't release Jesus Is King pic.twitter.com/N9uC2GWifF — Dale Julian (@dalejuls) September 27, 2019

How I look staying up all night for Kanye’s #JesusIsKing album knowing damn well it ain’t gonna drop pic.twitter.com/wQPDbJC93D — SC👻: Captainziggzagg (@ZahNiyrr) September 27, 2019