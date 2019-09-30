Stars like Eddie Murphy, Snoop Dogg, Wesley Snipes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Mike Epps showed up and showed out at the premiere of Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name in Westwood over the weekend.

theGrio caught up with the incredible cast to discuss the highly-anticipated film about one of Black Hollywood’s unsung heroes, Rudy Ray Moore.

Check back for exclusive interviews with the cast before the film hits select theaters on October 4. Dolemite Is My Name will hit Netflix on October 25.

Here are a few of our favorite photos from the star-studded premiere: