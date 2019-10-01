Gabrielle Union is booked and busy and now she’s bringing Black Girl Magic to NBC.

The superstar who’s currently holding court as a judge on America’s Got Talent will executive produce the series written by Emebeit Beyene, Crystal Boyd and Chandra Russell.

The trio co-create the web series Downtown Girls together in 2013 and Russell writes fro Comedy Central’s hit South Side.

According to reports, the 30-minute series will be a “mystical comedy” about three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans.

Emebeit Beyene confirmed the good news on social media.

“This is what dedication looks like. I worked hard for this, man,” Beyene posted. “Cried all year off taking so many L’s. Grateful to my team for believing in me, @gabunion for advocating day in and day out, and most importantly, to those two ride or dies pictured next to me. Let’s do this.