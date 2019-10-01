Jussie Smollett got his feelings hurt and hit back at a social media star who compared his story to that of Virginia teen, Amari Allen, who lied about being attacked by white boys.

—Black student, who said white classmates cut her dreadlocks, now admits she lied—

Last week, Amari accused three white, sixth-grade classmates of pinning her down on the playground and cutting her dreadlocks while yelling racial slurs. But she admitted this week that she lied.

The teen’s hoax sounded familiar to some social media critics.

In a recent Shade Room Instagram post, social media influencer Derrick Jackson compared Amari to Smollett, calling the actor a trendsetter for, well, liars.

But Smollett wasn’t having it and tried to put some respeck back on his name.

“With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing,” Smollett replied to the commenter. “Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I’mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love.”

Sounds like Juicy is tired of y’all and all the jokes. (Shout out to Dave Chappelle.)

In January, Smollett claimed he was attacked at 2 a.m. in Chicago by two men as he exited a Subway sandwich shop. He said they yelled racial and homophobic slurs, stated “This is Maga Country,” and wrapped a noose around his neck. Chicago Police, however, claimed he concocted the hate crime. Although Smollett was cleared of the charges, social media critics continue to question whether the incident ever occurred.

Smollett may believe he’s innocent, but the Chicago Police Department doesn’t believe him and filed a $130,000 lawsuit against him in an effort to recoup the cost of investigating charges of the attack. Meanwhile, the actor has threatened a counter suit against the city of Chicago and has also requested that the claim be moved to federal court.

—LAPD probes recruiting ad on right-wing news site amid furor—