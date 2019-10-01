Newly minted Cannabis connoisseur, Mike Tyson, is planning to bring his booming weed business to the Caribbean.

Tyson, who owns a 400-acre marijuana resort in California, plans to help boost tourism in Antigua and Barbuda by opening a cannabis farm and creating an annual cannabis conference, The Daily Mail reports.

“I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis. It was a no-brainer,” Tyson told Cannabis Tech Today about his latest enterprise.

Tyson sat down with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda to discuss his business proposals.

“It will be good for the country and will bring in much-needed funds to help your economy,” Tyson told news reporters of his efforts in Antigua and Barbuda. The islands suffered from two hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and the former boxer believes that the cannabis industry can help with recovery efforts.

“[The conference] will be like the Davos of cannabis; it will take place on an annual basis and will bring stakeholders from throughout the globe for that matter right here on Antigua to discuss various opportunities within the industry,” said Prime Minister Browne.

“So, we are very excited about that. They are also interested in establishing a hotel accommodation property and they will be looking at a number of sites to determine suitability.”

Tyson broke ground and opened a 400-plus acre Tyson Ranch which aims to produce high quality products including THC and CBD as well as supporting research on the health benefits of marijuana.

The ranch also includes acres that will be used for the cultivation of marijuana by “master growers,” and features facilities to train growers and those interested in the industry. In addition, the ranch offers an “edibles factory,” an amphitheater and areas for “glamping,” according to The Washington Post.