Actor Louie Rankin, who became known for his role as Ox in the movie “Belly” died in a fatal car crash in Ontario, Canada on Monday.

Rankin’s car collided with a transport truck on Highway 89, instantly killing him. The truck driver is alive and appeared to have no physical injuries, according TMZ.

—WATCH: Beyonce’s dad, Matthew Knowles reveals he has breast cancer—

Rankin was also notably known as the Original Don Dada” and a dancehall and reggae artist who released “Typewriter” in 1992 which went on to became a mega hit and earned him a Grammy.

DJ Khaled also gave Rankin a salute.

“Bless up my brother @louie_Rankin

Friends 20 years friendship

from shottas and forever !

Love and prayers for your family

Long live LOUIE RANKING !

Love always my brother @louie_rankin !

Louie you are amazing FATHER !

BLESS UP LOUIE ! 🙏🏽🇯🇲 The legend LOUIE RANKING !”

Rankin’s executive assistant Jewlz Sykes, who he also shares children with wrote on Instagram:

“There are no words!!!!!!” Sykes captioned a post kissing Rankin. “Sleep with the angels my King!” she added.

—Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74—

Rankin played drug kingpin Ox in Belly along with Nas and DMX.

Rankin was reportedly in Canada filming a movie.

“The Original Don DaDa On Set 🎥 Shooting A Major Movie In Toronto,” Rankin captioned a post with a video showing off stacks of cash in a bag.