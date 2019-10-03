On the heels of her feature film debut in Hustlers, Cardi B seems to already be preparing to make a return to the big screen.

Thursday, the Grammy-winning rapper appeared on The Ellen Show along with T.I. and Chance the Rapper, her fellow judges on Netflix’s new reality music series Rhythm + Flow.

At one point, host Ellen DeGeneres confessed that she couldn’t let Cardi go without applauding her for how well she did in Hustlers, which has so far grossed nearly $100 million worldwide.

When asked if she enjoyed working on the set, Cardi mused, “I enjoyed it, and I just couldn’t believe I was on set for like 16 hours and then like… is this what actors gotta go through?

“Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement like we move around we’re doing something,” she continued. “Like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it’s your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times.”

But when DeGeneres teased, “You’re not going to do that again aren’t you,” the Bronx native quipped, “Oh yes I am. Yup. I am going to film for a movie this month.”

When the comedian pointed out that Cardi just admitted she didn’t really enjoy the process of acting, Cardi playfully pushed back, “I enjoy the checks.”

Then she candidly admitted she did Rhythm + Flow for the checks as well, a response that both T.I. and Chance seemed to agree with.

“We did it for the check, but once we were there… you know something, I grew a connection to the contestants,” said the mother of one. “I was really emotional the last day. I was so sad.”

T.I. chimed in that they, “came for the check but stayed for the artists,” and Cardi shared that’s why she felt bad because she knew they, “crushed a couple of people’s dreams.”

Rhythm + Flow debuts on Netflix on October 9.