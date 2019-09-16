Cardi B seems to love Rihanna just as much as the rest of us.

According to PEOPLE, Thursday, during the 5th annual Diamond Ball, the “Press” rapper had attendees laughing when she playfully outbid herself during the charity auction portion of the event.

An exclusive signed copy of Rihanna’s upcoming coffee table book was the item in question and Cardi apparently wanted to be extra sure that she was the one to go home with it.

Initially she bid $106,000 despite the fact that the auctioneer had asked for $110,000. When someone countered at $107,000, she upped her bid to $108,000, but bid again at a final $111,000 — $1,000 more than what the auctioneer was even asking for.

“Do you know how this works?” the auctioneer teased at her unorthodox approach to winning. But Cardi and husband Offset, were not phased about doling out the extra cash for charity.

In true Cardi B fashion, when it was announced the coffee table book was all hers, she celebrated by throwing her hands in the air in victory. That evening she and Rihanna — who has actually been her friend for the past few years — were all smiles as they posed together for a photo.

“The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special,” Rihanna told the publication about how the event has grown over the years.

“I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud nine is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in,” she continued.

The annual gala is held support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which Rihanna founded in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.