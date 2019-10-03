LaVar Ball’s former Big Baller Brand business partner has filed a counter lawsuit alleging the co-founder spearheaded a multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme and stole from his family’s brand.

Ball’s son Lonzo sued Alan Foster for $2 million dollars claiming that “shortly after his release from prison, Foster embarked on his plan to target Ball and his family” and then “fleeced them of millions of dollars” by “creating a variety of corporate entities in which he gave himself ownership interests and managerial control.”

Foster claims Lonzo was ordered by his father LaVar to initiate the lawsuit.

In response, Foster claims it was LaVar who was the culprit who embezzled $2.5 million from the family’s coffers, reports The Blast.

Foster is suing LaVar and Lonzo for fraudulent concealment and breach of contract, according to the outlet.

According to Foster, “In early 2016, in furtherance of LaVar’s intense desire to share in, or rise above, the glory and spotlight of his sons, LaVar approached Alan and asked for his business guidance on how to monopolize and gain fortune and fame from the names and likenesses of his three sons. In response, Alan suggested that the two men brand the “Ball” family name in order to create basketball and entertainment-related businesses. LaVar loved Alan’s idea and wanted to make sure that he was the biggest star in the family, notwithstanding the fact that he was broke, had no savings, poor credit and zero business acumen.”

“LaVar is a liar who fraudulently utilized BBB and BSG to fund his personal lifestyle,” the docs state.

Foster claims that he invested in the business and when it became profitable, LaVar embezzled more than $2.5 million to live lavishly. The suit also alleges he made upgrades to his e$6 million dollar estate, and spent $1 million buying high-end vehicles like a Rolls Royce Dawn, a Bentley Mulsanne and two other vehicles.

Foster says in the suit, “thorough investigation into the facts behind this litigation reveals that LaVar intentionally misled Lonzo about Alan’s alleged theft of BBB funds in an effort to (a) cover up the fact that LaVar stole from, and continues to steal from, Ball Sports Group, Inc. (“BSG”) and Big Baller Brand, LLC (“BBB”), which he uses as his personal piggy banks.”

