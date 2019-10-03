Will Smith found a new toy to in Tik Tok and has added the social media music app to his collection of sites where he showcases stories about living his best life.

On Wednesday, in pure Will Smith fashion, the actor/rapper announced his TikTok-ification through a creative video that he has joined the musical platform.

“I guess I’m on TikTok now,” the Bad Boys for Life actor told his legion of fans.

It’s no surprise that a man who rapped his way out of West Philly has a special love for a social media that largely features music. Last year, while speaking at a TIDAL event, Smith shared how social media sites help to fuel his creativity.

“I’m burning again creatively,” he said. “Now I have the outlets I didn’t have before. I’m in the studio now, and I have real things to say. That’s the thing that’s gonna be new and different and interesting about the music that I create going forward.”

Will Smith invests in start-up

Perhaps Smith is so intrigued by today’s technology that it propelled him to invest $10 million in a startup!

While at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019 event, surprised the audience when he vowed to invest $10K in a startup that he heard about during an “elevator pitch” contest.

Smith is now an investor in the company, Socionado.com, which helps companies with non-other, than their social media presence. That concept intrigued the actor.

“As I built out my social media team, that was the idea — I wanted to take back my storytelling,” said Smith. “I think that’s hugely important.”

“That was really the best pitch so we’re gonna rock a selfie,” Smith said, before snapping a photo with the founder.

Smith adds, “I had already been investing and he had already been investing and our values were in alignment. We want to solve some of the world’s problems. We want to do well by doing good.”

