Lizzo opened up about how mean-spirited, body shaming comments helped shape the singer and actress into a star who knows her self-worth in the skin she’s in.

—Lizzo wants us to stop calling her ‘brave’ for loving her body—

In a CBS Sunday Morning clip of an interview set to air October 6, the hit-making singer got real about her life, her father’s death and her thoughts on digs about her weight.

The star, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said the moment she started to believe in her own body positivity is when the tide changed for her.

“Like, when I’m looking at my body and I’m shaming every little thing about it, I have to look at all of those things that I’m shaming, and I have to find love in those things. And I think that is why I’m able to call myself fat,” Lizzo said.

“I can also feel healthy and still be fat,” she added. “I can be healthy and be fat. I can be beautiful and be fat. I can be beautiful and all of those things. And I think it’s because I learned to actually look all of my insecurities in the face, call them by their name, and fall in love with them.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer shared that sentiment earlier this year when he told Glamour Magazine that she has never been ashamed of her plus-size or confident look but she’s getting sick of how people give backhanded compliments about the way she flaunts what her mama gave her.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No I’m not,’” Lizzo, 31, explains. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.”

— Lizzo’s 2-year-old song ‘Truth Hurts’ might still qualify at 2020 Grammys—

Lizzo’s “fat” is certainly not holding her back. She’s staring in major makeup campaigns and dressing in ways that celebrate her figure will help normalize bodies like hers. Currently, she’s a spokesperson for Absolut Vodka’s new “Juice” line a nod to her career making hit of the same name. And she recently starred in J Lo’s “Hustlers” movie.