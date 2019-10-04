Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing her Girlfriends to black-ish and we’ve got a sneak peek at all the #BlackGirlMagic heading to the small screen.

In the upcoming episode, Bow’s college besties (Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones) pay her a visit to help “black her up” to tackle feminism.

Peep the official description:

When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest star Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern-day feminism.

Here’s a sneak peek of the episode:

Reunited and it feels so good. Tuesday at 9/8c. #blackish pic.twitter.com/9no54SA3kZ — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 4, 2019

Tracee Ellis Ross is thrilled to reunite ‘Girlfriends’ cast for ‘Black-Ish’ episode

Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones sat down with Tracee Ellis Ross to discuss their iconic show that ran from 2000-2008 and shared their thoughts on Tracee’s latest gig.

“The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross told EW. “Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun,” she added.

Check out the featurette:

Tracee Ellis Ross dishes about Hollywood snubs during ‘Girlfriends’ days

The Girlfriends episode of black-ish airs Tuesday at 9:30 pm on ABC