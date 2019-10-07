Simone Biles made Black girl magic yet again and made history!

On Saturday, Biles secured her spot in history when the Olympic gymnast dominated the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Biles performed the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam, which became a signature move bearing her name Biles II, CNN reports.

The 22-year-old stunned the audience with her remarkable moves but even though she has cemented herself as a superstar, she admitted that the title gives her pause.

“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now,” Biles said at a press conference the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany, before her performance.

“I just go out there and compete,” she added. “I try to represent Simone… not ‘Simone Biles’ whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I’m still a human being before I’m ‘Simone Biles, the superstar.’”

In August, Biles tumbled and flipped her way to a 6th national championship by leaving her mark with out-of-this-world moves that helped gymnast make history.

Biles broke records and broke the internet when she made history three times and became the first female gymnast to land two new moves in competition during the U.S. women’s gymnastics championships.

Biles wowed double-double dismount (a double twist and double somersault) on the balance beam, making her the first person in the history of the sport to perform such a move. Then she made history again when she landed the triple-twist, double-flip move in her first pass on floor.

When it’s your time, it’s your time and she’s showing up and showing out!

Congrats Simone!