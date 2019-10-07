Reality star and R&B singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris said she has been robbed of a whopping $750,000 worth of jewels that was reportedly taken from her expensive ride in midtown Atlanta.

On Sunday, Harris reported to police that she was having cocktails with friends while at Bar Amalfi when her blue velour bag was stolen from inside her Lamborghini SUV.

Harris said she enjoyed drinks around 8:45 p.m. and didn’t leave until 11:23 p.m. or so. That’s when she realized her jewels had been taken. But police said there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle, WSBTV reported.

“There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle,” Atlanta police spokesman Investigator James White said in a statement.

Harris friend went to the car to retrieve a deck of cards but says she has no knowledge of what happened to the jewels.

Harris’ wedding rings from hubby TI, watches and stud earrings were reported as some of the stolen jewelry left “inside a blue velour bag, on top of the center console of her Lamborghini SUV,” police confirmed.

Twitter seemed to think something sketchy is going on.

Now Tiny know thieves all up and down Atlanta. They are targeting Midtown and Buckhead mostly. — SassyLadee (@yazzybaby77) October 7, 2019

Tip after he got the news pic.twitter.com/pPOV64TeQu — SassyLadee (@yazzybaby77) October 7, 2019

Like Mark Zuckerberg said, some ppl have too much money. They’re not billionaires, but how does one even carry around nearly $1M in valuable jewelry and leave it in a car like the loose change u find in btwn seats? Hell, I don’t even leave lunch money in my car. Makes no sense — Your favorite athlete’s favorite athlete (@worldtravellove) October 7, 2019

After T.I. last month said he felt “accosted and basically exploited” by the repeated calls for money by pastors at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during Kanye West’s Sunday Service, one person joked that the church had perhaps robbed Tiny.

“Smdh…. The church is gonna get that tithes money by any means necessary!!! #newbirth,” said user @keyser_soze911.

