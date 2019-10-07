If you don’t know that Snoop Dogg parties like a rockstar and brings the heat, booty-shaking ladies, some Gin and Juice and sometimes lights one too when he rolls through, now you know.

—Snoop Dogg and family mourn baby grandson’s death—

At least that’s what the University of Kansas learned after they invited the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice” hit-maker to perform for the “Late Night in the Phog” preseason celebration, but ultimately apologized Friday night for the raunchiness that accompanied his show.

Snoop got on the mic and rocked it, belting out all his jams during his 35-minute performance at the Allen Fieldhouse. But show officials who booked apparently were surprised when concertgoers were treated to ladies dancing on stripper poles, dropping it and doing splits in bootylicious mini shorts. And snoop made it rain when fake money was shot into the crowd.

For some reason the school expected Snoop Dogg to deliver a clean performance.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” the said Kansas athletic director Jeff Long in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening,” Long added.

Snoop on the other hand thanked the school on Instagram for allowing him to do what he’s known to do.

“Thank. U for letting me be me. This is America,” he captioned the post.