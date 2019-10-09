A shocking video has gone viral of a white woman screaming and emasculating a young Black teen by calling him the n-word while trying to force him to kneel to pick up a gum wrapper.

On Sunday, a woman named Deysha Adriana who says she is the sister of the 14-year-old teen featured in the video, posted about the situation. She explained that the woman approached the teen in a park in St. Petersburg, Florida and went on a nasty rant after he threw a gum wrapper on the ground.

“Actual footage of a woman talking to my 14-year-old brother and cousin in this manner, near Williams Park in St. Pete today, because he dropped a gum wrapper on the ground, he was going to pick it up until she started calling him out of his name,” she explained. “Almost 2020 and we still are dealing with being spoken to in this manner over what exactly? A gum wrapper. Tasteless. 🙄.”

The irate woman can be heard in the video barking out demands to the teens: “Nuh-uh, don’t even act like that. Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it. Get down on your knees and find it!”

Then belligerent Becky hurls a nasty racist slur.

“Little n—er!” she shouts. “That’s how y’all are. All y’all (unintelligible) f–king n—ers!”

The woman said she didn’t care a camera was capturing the moment (and ultimately would cause her to be cancelled.)

“Film me, f–ker! Film me!” she says.

A St. Petersburg council member Steve Kornell, got wind of the shocking video and shared his outrage as well as asked for help in locating the young man.

“This woman should be absolutely ashamed of herself….there is no excuse….NONE.”

“If anyone knows this young man I would love to honor him at this week’s City Council meeting for this extreme politeness towards this woman who did not deserve it at all. It says a great deal about him and about her,” wrote Kornell in another post.

“I think it’s important not to traumatize the children any further, but whatever they want me to do, I most certainly will,” he said in part.

Many people called out the angry white woman for her fake gum wrapper outrage.

“This video exposed her in her true nature. If he had been a black saint, she would have still considered him disgusting due to mental illness called entitlement,” on person commented.

“I’m not as mature as him…sis woulda got SLID SLID 😒💁🏾‍♀️” another person said.

“Holy s–t I am 40 years old and have NEVER heard ANYONE speak like that to a child!!! :O. I have always lived in small towns and everyone always says small towns are racist…but if anyone talked to a child like that in a small town here, the whole damn town would kick your ass!!! So unacceptable and that poor child has to hear that disgusting womans nasty s–t comments…I want to punch that b—h in the face. 😡🤬.”

We’ve got our popcorn ready for the fireworks after this woman’s identity is found out.