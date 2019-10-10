Guess who’s back!

It seems Kevin Hart’s got a lot of heart getting back to work so soon as he continues to heal from a fractured back, just so he can join the marketing campaign to promote the upcoming “Jumanji: The Next Level,” movie.

According to an E!News, Hart got his doctor’s approval to go back to work and talk about the movie during a media blitz, joining Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito. But according to a source, Hart will have a reduced work schedule which is understandable given that he had major back surgery to fix fractures in his spine following a car crash Sept. 1 in Calabasas, Cali.

During the accident, Hart received three spinal fractures that required fusions surgery and is enduring what is believed to be a lengthy-term of physical therapy.

Hart’s lucky to be alive, according to reports, after he was a passenger in a horrific car crash in Calabasas and his vehicle tumbled over several times. Hart’s vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, reportedly was driven by Jared Black, and plummeted off the side of the road into an embankment. Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger reportedly had minor injuries.

Hart was in the hospital for 10 days and endured a grueling bout of physical therapy to help him get back on track.

“He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” a source told TMZ last month. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

As far as Hart’s career, medical professionals state with the proper focus he will return to his pre-accident shape.

It remains unclear how the accident will affect Hart, who has emerged from his roots in stand-up comedy to become a major Hollywood star. His next major release, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” is scheduled for release in December.