The verdict is in involving the car crash that resulted in Kevin Hart’s critical back fracture and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) concluded that the actor wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

In fact, the CHP has finished its investigation of the horrific car crash in Calabasas Sept. 1 and determined that none of the three in the car were wearing seatbelts when Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, driven by Jared Black, plummeted off the side of the road into an embankment.

Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger reportedly had minor injuries.

“There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present,” the report says, Yahoo reports.

If Hart and the passengers argue that the belts were worn, the reports still uncovered an error. If the seatbelts were worn, the report states they were on “improperly due to excessive slack in the belts.”

As previously reported, the comedian suffered major injuries to his back in the wreck of a classic car he had recently purchased for himself. During the accident, Hart received three spinal fractures that required fusions surgery.

TMZ reported that Hart could be suing the company that customized the car because it didn’t have safety harnesses.

The report determined that the crash happened due to driver error. Black lost control of the muscle car in Calabasas and reportedly accelerated around a bend off Mulholland Highway, which caused a tire to spin and lose traction and crash into a fence. Black was driving recklessly, the report states.

The car then slid down an embankment and slammed into a tree, according to the report. The car also flipped up and the roof of the car hit the tree before slamming back down, the report states.

Hart has spoken out through his lawyer, tell Yahoo: “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

Hart recently got his doctor’s approval to go back to work and talk about his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level. He plans to go on a media blitz joining Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito.

But according to a source, Hart will have a reduced work schedule which is understandable given that he had major back surgery to fix fractures in his spine following the car crash.

A source said Hart is “nowhere near 100 percent yet,” but “is committed to fulfilling his commitments as best as he can.”